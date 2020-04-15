Consumer Sector Update for 04/15/2020: IMBI,WMT,UA,LWAY,EL

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT -0.57%

MCD -3.37%

DIS -2.39%

CVS -1.74%

KO -2.82%

Consumer stocks were down heading into Wednesday's close, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF slipping 1.9% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was falling 2.4%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) iMedia Brands (IMBI) dropped 6.2% after the online retailer Wednesday announced plans for a $4 million private placement of 1.96 million shares and also reported a wider-than-expected Q4 net loss and revenue trailing Wall Street estimates. Investors participating in the stock offering also received warrants to buy up to 980,000 additional shares.

In other sector news:

(+) Lifeway Foods (LWAY) raced more than 28% higher after the company said it expects to report a 2% to 4% year-over-year increase in Q1 net sales, including a 13% jump during March over year-ago levels. The company said it also was ramping up production for both its retail stores and online segments to meet rising demand.

(-) Under Armour (UA,UAA) dropped 3.2% on Wednesday. The athletic apparel company named longtime industry executive Lisa Collier as its new chief product officer, starting on April 27 and succeeding Kevin Eskridge, who will leave the company in August. Collier most recently was CEO of NYDJ, or Not Your Daughter's Jeans.

(-) Estee Lauder (EL) was 4.6% lower after the cosmetics company said it would suspend its next quarterly dividend, temporarily shelve its stock buyback program, furlough employees and cut executive salaries through Oct. 31 as part of efforts to increase its financial flexibility during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also said it has drawn down its entire $1.5 billion revolving credit facility and recently issued $700 million of its 2.6% senior unsecured notes due 2030.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.