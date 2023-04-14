Consumer Sector Update for 04/14/2023: WMT, MANU, PRPL

Consumer stocks were lower Friday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) shedding 0.6% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.2%.

In economic news, consumer sentiment improved in April, according to preliminary data from the University of Michigan. The index rose to 63.5 from 62.0, while the index measuring current economic conditions increased to 68.6 from 66.3 in March.

In company news, Walmart (WMT) US Chief Merchandising Officer Charles Redfield will step down May 1 after serving in the role since last year, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing Walmart US Chief Executive John Furner's memo to staff. The retailer's shares were down 0.7%.

Manchester United's (MANU) owners, the Glazer family, are "leaning towards" certain offers as it looks to retain a minority stake in the group, the Daily Express reported, citing unnamed insiders close to the matter. The soccer club's shares were down 4.4%.

Purple Innovation (PRPL), a manufacturer of mattresses, said late Thursday it entered into a binding memorandum of understanding with Coliseum Capital Management, its largest shareholder owning about 44% of its common stock, to set up a "cooperative governance framework." Purple Innovation shares were up past 13%.

