Consumer Sector Update for 04/14/2023: PRPL, EXPR, WMT, BNED, XLP, XLY

April 14, 2023 — 09:13 am EDT

Consumer stocks were steady pre-bell Friday, with both the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) inactive.

Purple Innovation (PRPL) shares were climbing past 15% after the company said it signed a binding memorandum of understanding with Coliseum Capital Management, its largest shareholder owning about 44% of its common stock, to set up a "cooperative governance framework."

Express (EXPR) was up more than 20% after the company and WHP Global said they entered into an agreement to acquire the menswear brand Bonobos from Walmart (WMT) for a combined purchase price of $75 million.

Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) said Thomas Donohue will resign as chief financial officer, effective April 28, to pursue other opportunities and interests. Barnes & Noble Education shares were down nearly 2% recently.

