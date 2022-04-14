Consumer Sector Update for 04/14/2022: SGHC,FUL,RENT,ESCA

Markets
Consumer stocks were broadly mixed heading into Thursday's close, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) hanging on for a 0.1% gain while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was sinking 1.3% in late trade.

Data Thursday showed US retail sales rose 0.5% during March, down from an 0.8% increase the prior month and lagging Wall Street forecasts for a 0.6% advance last month. The preliminary April reading for the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index grew to 65.7 from a 59.4 score in March, topping expectations for a drop to 59 this month.

In company news, Super Group (SGHC) dropped 1% after the online sports betting company reported 1.32 billion euros in FY21 revenue, up 45% over the previous year but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting 1.36 billion euros in revenue for the 12 months ended Dec. 31.

Rent the Runway (RENT) fell almost 1% after the apparel rental company projected FY22 revenue in a range of $295 million to $305 million, narrowly trailing the $305.4 million Street view.

To the upside, HB Fuller (FUL) rose 1.9% following a RW Baird upgrade of the adhesives and household products company to outperform from neutral and reiterated its $85 price target for the stock.

Escalade (ESCA) added 2.5% after the sporting goods company said it earned $0.49 per share during the three months ended March 19, up from $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the single-analyst estimate by $0.21 per share. Revenue rose 22.3% to $72.4 million, also topping $62.7 million analyst call.

