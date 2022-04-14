Consumer Sector Update for 04/14/2022: ROL, ESCA, JRSH, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were falling pre-bell Thursday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was down 0.24%.

Escalade (ESCA) was rallying past 6% after it reported fiscal Q1 net earnings of $0.49 per diluted share, up from $0.39 a year earlier. One analyst polled by Capital IQ expected $0.28.

Rollins (ROL) was up more than 1.1% after saying it completed the acquisition of UK-based pest control servicing business NBC Environment in early April.

Jerash Holdings (JRSH) was declining by more than 4% after it filed a registration statement for the offering of up to 4.6 million shares of its common stock by certain selling stockholders.

