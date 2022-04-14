Consumer Sector Update for 04/14/2022: FUL,RENT,ESCA

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.4% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) retreating 1.2%.

In company news, HB Fuller (FUL) rose 2.7% following a RW Baird upgrade of adhesives and other household products company to outperform from neutral and reiterated its $85 price target for the stock.

Escalade (ESCA) added 2.3% after the sporting goods company said it earned $0.49 per share during the three months ended March 19, up from $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the single-analyst estimate by $0.21 per share. Revenue rose 22.3% to $72.4 million, also topping $62.7 million analyst call.

Rent the Runway (RENT) fell 4% after the apparel rental company projected FY22 revenue in a range of $295 million to $305 million, narrowly trailing the $305.4 million Street view.

