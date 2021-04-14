Consumer Sector Update for 04/14/2021: TV,BBBY,SEAC

Consumer stocks were narrowly mixed in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF slipping 0.2% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF turned 0.1% higher this afternoon.

In company news, Grupo Televisa (TV) rose almost 37% at one point to touch a 29-month high of $13.85 a share after the Spanish-language media company agreed to a $4.8 billion cash-and-stock merger offer from private equity-backed rival Univision. Grupo Televisa was 23.7% higher in recent trading.

Xcel Brands (XELB) fell 6.7% after the media and consumer products company rescheduled the release of its Q4 financial results to Thursday after market close.

Bed, Bath & Beyond (BBBY) dropped nearly 10% after the retailer reported a year-over-year decline in fiscal Q4 sales to $2.62 billion, missing analyst estimates. It also issued a fiscal 2021 sales outlook lagging Wall Street expectations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.