Consumer Sector Update for 04/14/2021: DAR,TV,BBBY,SEAC

Consumer stocks turned broadly lower late in Wednesday regular-hours trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF slipping 0.1% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was declining 1.2% this afternoon.

In company news, Darling Ingredients (DAR) rose 7.1% after saying its EnviroFlight division will build a new research and development center in North Carolina's Research Triangle to study using black soldier flies and their larvae for sustainable animal and plant nutrition.

Grupo Televisa (TV) rose almost 37% at one point to touch a 29-month high of $13.85 a share after the Spanish-language media company agreed to a $4.8 billion cash-and-stock merger offer from private equity-backed rival Univision. Grupo Televisa was 21.6% higher in recent trading.

Bed, Bath & Beyond (BBBY) dropped over 11% after the retailer reported a year-over-year decline in fiscal Q4 sales to $2.62 billion, missing analyst estimates. It also issued a fiscal 2021 sales outlook lagging Wall Street expectations.

Xcel Brands (XELB) fell 11.1% after the media and consumer products company rescheduled the release of its Q4 financial results to Thursday after market close.

