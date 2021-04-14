Consumer Sector Update for 04/14/2021: BBBY, LOVE, CTRN, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Wednesday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.17% lower while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently gaining 0.45%.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) was slipping past 10% after reporting adjusted Q4 earnings of $0.40 per diluted share, compared with earnings of $0.38 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.31 per share. Sales were lower, missing Wall Street expectations.

Lovesac (LOVE) was gaining more than 6% as it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.37 per diluted share, more than tripled compared with $0.37 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had called for $0.60.

Citi Trends (CTRN) was up more than 4% after saying its fiscal Q1 earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $2.75 to $2.90, ahead of Street forecasts, as sales likely surged by more than 77% from a year ago.

