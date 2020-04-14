Consumer Sector Update for 04/14/2020: NBEV, DKS, BUD, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.56%

MCD: +1.75%

DIS: +2.67%

CVS: +1.68%

KO: +2.39%

Consumer heavyweights were trading higher pre-market Tuesday.

Early movers include:

(+) New Age Beverages (NBEV), which was gaining around 15% after it reported Q1 preliminary revenue in the range of $62 million to $64 million, up from $58.3 million reported a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had projected $56.6 million.

(-) Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) was declining by more than 7% after unveiling a proposal to offer $500 million in convertible senior notes due 2025 in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers.

(-) Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD) was down more than 3% after saying it is revising an initial proposal to pay a final 2019 dividend of EUR1 ($1.09), instead paying half of that amount as it continues to deal with the impact of lockdowns and social distancing measures on sales.

