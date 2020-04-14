Consumer Sector Update for 04/14/2020: GHG,SABR,DKS

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +2.9%

MCD +1.9%

DIS +2.5%

CVS +3.1%

KO +3.1%

Consumer stocks were sharply higher, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 3.4% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was adding 3.6% in value.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) GreenTree Hospitality (GHG) rose 4.9%, overcoming Q4 financial results missing Wall Street estimates and the Chinese hotelier Tuesday also projecting a 10% to 15% decline in FY20 revenue from year-ago levels. Excluding one-time items, GreenTree earned RMB1.27 per American depository share on RMB289.4 million in revenue during the three months ended Dec. 31, trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a RMB1.55 per ADS adjusted profit on RMB338.6 million in revenue.

In other sector news:

(+) Sabre Corp (SABR) was 4.3% higher after the business-to-business travel marketplace late Monday priced an upsized $775 million private placement of its 9.250% senior secured notes due April 2025 in addition to a concurrent $300 million offering of its 4.00% senior exchangeable notes also maturing in April 2025. Underwriters and Sabre increased the amount of senior notes sold by $275 million shortly before pricing the deal. Investors can choose to convert the exchangeable notes into Sabre common stock, cash or a combination of the two at the company's choice at an initial rate of $7.88 per share.

(-) Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) was 2.5% higher this afternoon, overcoming an earlier decline that followed the retailer Tuesday pulling its FY20 outlook, citing the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on sales, in addition to proposing a $500 million private placement of convertible notes due 2025. The company also said it was temporarily suspending its quarterly dividends and its stock buyback program as part of efforts to retain cash during the COVID-19 crisis.

