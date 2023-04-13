Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 04/13/2023: SPWH, BABA, HAS, XLP, XLY

April 13, 2023 — 09:10 am EDT

Consumer stocks were gaining premarket Thursday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.12% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently advancing by 0.53%.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings (SPWH) was shedding more than 23% in value after it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.33 per diluted share, down from $0.49 a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.29.

Alibaba Group (BABA) shareholder SoftBank has moved to sell nearly all of its remaining stake in the company via prepaid forward contracts, the Financial Times reported, citing an analysis of regulatory filings. Alibaba was recently up nearly 2%.

Hasbro (HAS) said named Gina Goetter as chief financial officer, effective May 18, succeeding Deborah Thomas, who is retiring. Hasbro was climbing past 1% in recent premarket activity.

