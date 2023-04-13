Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 04/13/2023: GRIL, SPWH, JWN

April 13, 2023

Consumer stocks were steady to higher Thursday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 1.8%.

In company news, Nordstrom (JWN) said Thursday it plans to open new Nordstrom Rack stores in Ohio, Georgia, Illinois and Florida, as well as five locations in California. The retailer's shares climbed 4.3%.

Sportsman's Warehouse (SPWH) shares fell 11% after the company posted lower fiscal Q4 financial results, guided for a fiscal Q1 adjusted loss and announced the retirement of its chief executive.

Muscle Maker (GRIL) shares rose 8.7% after the company said its board has approved a share buyback plan of up to $2 million.

