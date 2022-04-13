Consumer Sector Update for 04/13/2022: REYN,PK,NCLH,HLMN,MGGT.L

Consumer stocks extended their advance in mid-week trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.6% this afternoon and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 2.6%.

In company news, Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) fell 3% on Wednesday after Barclays trimmed its price target for the aluminum foil and other kitchen goods company by $2 to $28 a share and reiterated its equal weight rating for the stock.

Hillman Solutions (HLMN) declined 8% after the construction supplies company priced an upsized $13 million secondary offering of 13 million common shares by some shareholders at $10 each, or 13.3% under Tuesday's closing price.

To the upside, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) rose 6.3% after announcing the launch of a non-fungible token marketplace featuring designs for its new Norwegian Prima and Viva cruise ships. Proceeds from an upcoming auction will be donated to Teach For America, the company said.

Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) added 9.5% after saying occupancy at its 48 hotels rose to 63% during March, or more than double its 30.1% rate in March 2021. It expects occupancy to grow to 69.4% in April.

