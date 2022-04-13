Consumer Sector Update for 04/13/2022: PK,NCLH,HLMN

Consumer stocks were broadly higher in mid-week trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.5% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 2.3%.

In company news, Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) added 8.2% after saying occupancy at its 48 hotels rose to 63% during March, or more than double its 30.1% rate in March 2021. It expects occupancy to grow to 69.4% in April.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) rose 6.2% after announcing the launch of a non-fungible token marketplace featuring designs for its new Norwegian Prima and Viva cruise ships. Proceeds from an upcoming auction will be donated to Teach For America, the company said.

Hillman Solutions (HLMN) declined 9.2% after the construction supplies company priced an upsized $13 million secondary offering of 13 million common shares by some shareholders at $10 each, or 13.3% under Tuesday's closing price.

