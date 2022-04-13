Consumer Sector Update for 04/13/2022: BBBY, SGHC, IGT, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.04% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was flat.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) was shedding over 12% in value as it posted a fiscal Q4 adjusted loss of $0.92 per diluted share, compared with adjusted earnings of $0.40 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.03.

Super Group (SGHC) was over 1% higher after it reported full-year 2021 earnings of 4.25 euros ($4.61) per share, up from 2.74 euros a year earlier.

International Game Technology (IGT) was flat after saying it signed a broad patent cross-licensing agreement with Aristocrat Leisure that includes valuable patents related to game features and remote game server technologies.

