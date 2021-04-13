Consumer Sector Update for 04/13/2021: JBLU,BALY,GLPI,LAD,ANGI

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed late in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF dropping 0.5% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 1.2%.

In company news, JetBlue Airways (JBLU) rose 1% after Tuesday saying it was expanding its codeshare agreement with Qatar Airways on nine routes between the US and Dohu and seven other routes to Africa, southern Asia and the Middle East from Dohu operated by Qatar Airlines.

Angi (ANGI) climbed 12% after parent company IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) said revenue for the e-commerce company increased 31% over year-ago levels during March. It also announced a new partnership allowing users on the Savvy website to book home services directly through Angi's Handy unit while Goldman Sachs raised its target for Angi shares by $0.50 to $18.10 each and reiterated its buy stock rating.

Bally's (BALY) dropped almost 13% after Tuesday launching a $600 million public offerings of its common shares and a $250 million offering of its tangible equity units. Separately, it also announced plans to acquire the Tropicana Las Vegas casino from Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) for $308 million.

Lithia Motors (LAD) slid 3.5% after the company said it has acquired rival automotive retailer The Suburban Collection in Troy, Mich. Financial terms were not disclosed.

