BALY

Consumer Sector Update for 04/13/2021: BALY,LAD,ANGI

MT Newswires
Consumer stocks were mixed in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF dropping 0.5% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 0.7%.

In company news, Bally's (BALY) dropped more than 10% after launching a $600 million public offering of its common shares and a $250 million offering of its tangible equity units. Separately, the casino company also announced plans to acquire the Tropicana Las Vegas casino from Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) for $308 million.

Lithia Motors (LAD) slid 2.6% after the said it has acquired rival automotive retailer The Suburban Collection in Troy, Mich. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Angi (ANGI) rose over 13% after Goldman Sachs raised its price target for the digital marketplace company by $0.50 to $18.10 a share and reiterated its buy rating.

BALY LAD ANGI

    MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information

