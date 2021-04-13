Consumer Sector Update for 04/13/2021: BALY, TCOM, LAD, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed in Tuesday's pre-bell trading. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.17% lower while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently advancing by 0.4%.

Bally's (BALY) was slipping past 7% as it reported a net loss for the first quarter of $8.9 million as part of preliminary financial results for the three months ended March 31. The gaming company said consolidated revenue for the quarter was estimated at more than $185 million, while adjusted EBITDA was more than $50 million, compared with $109.1 million and $22.1 million, respectively, in the prior-year period.

Trip.com (TCOM) was almost 1% lower as it priced its global offering of about 31.6 million new ordinary shares of the company. The global offering includes an international and Hong Kong public offering, the company said. The final offer price for both offerings is HK$268 ($34.47) per share.

Lithia Motors & Driveway (LAD) was unchanged after saying it acquired automotive retailer the Suburban Collection, for an undisclosed consideration.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.