Consumer Sector Update for 04/13/2020: TSLA,BURL,M

Consumer stocks were moderately lower, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF slipping 1.4% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was declining just over 1.0%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Tesla (TSLA) rose 9.5% after the electric vehicle manufacturer reportedly shipped 10,160 units into China during March, or more than double its wholesale shipments during the previous month, according to Caixin Global, citing Cui Dongshu, secretary-general of the China Passenger Car Association. The increase was seen as demonstrating Tesla was ramping up production at its facility in Shanghai following disruptions caused by the COVID-outbreak, the Beijing-based media group said.

In other sector news:

(-) Burlington Stores (BURL) slid 6.3% after the clothing retailer said it has launched a $700 million private placement of convertible senior notes due 2025. The company also said it has temporarily furloughed most of its store and distribution center employees while Chief Executive Michael O'Sullivan will not take a salary and other executives agreed to a 50% pay cut because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(-) Macy's (M) fell 6.5% following reports the department store retailer has hired Lazard to assist with exploring financing options. The company also has tapped restructuring lawyers at Kirkland & Ellis to help with those efforts, the media reports said.

