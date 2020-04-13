Consumer Sector Update for 04/13/2020: BURL, TSLA, M, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: -0.53%

MCD: -0.19%

DIS: +0.86%

CVS: +0.21%

KO: -0.82%

Top consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Monday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Burlington Stores (BURL), which was declining by more than 6% after saying it has temporarily furloughed most store and distribution center associates as facilities remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, CEO Michael O'Sullivan will not take a salary, the board will forfeit cash compensation, and the other members of the company's executive leadership agreed to a 50% pay cut. Separately, Burlington launched a private offering of $700 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2025.

(+) Tesla's (TSLA) China wholesale shipments of electric cars in March expanded to 10,160 units, more than twice the number of deliveries a month earlier, Caixin Global reported, citing China Passenger Car Association secretary-general Cui Dongshu. Tesla was climbing by over 3% in recent trade.

(+) Macy's (M) has hired Lazard Ltd. to explore financing options and debt restructuring lawyers at Kirkland & Ellis as it struggles to cope with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, media reports said. Macy's was advancing by more than 2% recently.

