KMX

Consumer Sector Update for 04/12/2024: KMX, ADM, AMZN, XLP, XLY

April 12, 2024 — 09:14 am EDT

Consumer stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Friday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.2% recently and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) fell by 0.5%.

CarMax (KMX) launched a bid to raise $1.25 billion in a sale of bonds after the company's Q4 earnings fell short of analyst expectations, Bloomberg News reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter. CarMax shares were more than 1% lower in recent premarket activity.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) said it has added select chicken, swine and rabbit feed products to its March 30 recall due to potentially elevated levels of magnesium, sodium, calcium and/or phosphorus. Archer-Daniels-Midland shares were 0.5% lower pre-bell.

Amazon.com (AMZN) is in "active conversations" for possible funding support for UK-based technology startups via the e-commerce company's $1 billion industrial innovation fund, City A.M. reported. Amazon.com shares were down 0.5% premarket.

