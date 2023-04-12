Consumer Sector Update for 04/12/2023: WTER, KR, UPXI, GDHG

Consumer stocks were mixed this afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) edging up 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.4%.

In company news, Alkaline Water (WTER) said it is expanding its Alkaline88 brand into five new divisions of the supermarket chain Kroger Co. (KR). Alkaline Water shares were flat.

Upexi (UPXI) was up over 2% after it plans to acquire the remaining 45% stake in Amazon reseller Cygnet Online.

Golden Heaven Group Holdings (GDHG) shares were up 1.3% in their trading debut on Wednesday after the Chinese amusement park operator priced its IPO of 1.75 million shares at $4 apiece to raise about $7 million.

