Consumer Sector Update for 04/12/2023: BBBY, BRAG, SKIL, XLP, XLY

April 12, 2023 — 09:14 am EDT

Consumer stocks were edging higher pre-bell Wednesday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) gaining more than 1%.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) was up more than 2%, a day after the company filed a registration statement for the sale of up to roughly 111.7 million of its common shares by shareholder B. Riley Principal Capital II.

Bragg Gaming Group (BRAG) rose more than 5% after saying its gaming content is now live in Italy.

Skillsoft (SKIL) was down more than 2% after posting overnight a fiscal Q4 net loss of $0.33 per diluted share, swinging from a net income of $0.06 per share a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast a per-share loss of $0.24.

