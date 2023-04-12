Consumer Sector Update for 04/12/2023: ACI, WTER, KR, UPXI, GDHG

Consumer stocks were lower late Wednesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) decreasing 1.4%.

In company news, Albertsons Cos. (ACI) said that Apple Watch or iPhone users can integrate activity data into the retailer's Sincerely Health digital wellness and health platform. Albertsons shares were down almost 1%.

Alkaline Water (WTER) said it is expanding its Alkaline88 brand into five new divisions of the supermarket chain Kroger Co. (KR). Alkaline Water shares were down 4.1%.

Upexi (UPXI) jumped 4.4% after saying it plans to acquire the remaining 45% stake in Amazon reseller Cygnet Online.

Golden Heaven Group Holdings (GDHG) shares were up 0.3% in their trading debut on Wednesday after the Chinese amusement park operator priced its IPO of 1.75 million shares at $4 apiece to raise about $7 million.

