Consumer Sector Update for 04/12/2022: RICK,KSS,FRG,DNUT,KMX

Consumer stocks were ending broadly mixed in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) slipping 0.1% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 0.2%.

In company news, RCI Hospitality Holdings (RICK) was up 2% after it reported preliminary fiscal Q2 total sales Tuesday of $63 million, an increase of nearly 45% from a year earlier. Same-store sales were up 9% in the three months ended March 31.

Kohl's (KSS) climbed 5.7% following reports the Franchise Group (FRG), the owner and operator of The Vitamin Shoppe and Buddy's Home Furnishings chains, is offering $69 per share to buy the department store retailer. That compares with an offer of at least $70 per share from Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay Company, Reuters said, citing people familiar with the matter, who said several private-equity firms also have acquisition proposals on the table. Franchise Group shares were falling 3% this afternoon, giving back a nearly 2% morning advance.

Krispy Kreme (DNUT) slid 3.3% after a Citigroup downgrade of the donut-store chain to neutral from buy.

CarMax (KMX) dropped 8.7% after the vehicle e-commerce company reported net income of $0.98 per share for its Q4 ended Feb. 28, down from a $1.27 per share profit during the same quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.25 per share.

