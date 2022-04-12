Consumer Sector Update for 04/12/2022: KSS,FRG,DNUT,KMX

Consumer stocks were broadly higher in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.4% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 1.5%.

In company news, Kohl's (KSS) climbed 5.4% following reports the Franchise Group (FRG), the owner and operator of The Vitamin Shoppe and Buddy's Home Furnishings chains, is offering $69 per share to buy the department store retailer. That compares with an offer of at least $70 per share from Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay Company, Reuters said, citing people familiar with the matter, who said several private-equity firms also have acquisition proposals on the table. Franchise Group shares were falling 1.6% this afternoon, giving back a nearly 2% morning advance.

Krispy Kreme (DNUT) slid 2.8% after a Citigroup downgrade of the donut-store chain to neutral from buy.

CarMax (KMX) dropped 8.6% after the vehicle e-commerce company reported net income of $0.98 per share for its Q4 ended Feb. 28, down from a $1.27 per share profit during the same quarter last year and trailing the the Capital IQ consensus by $0.25 per share.

