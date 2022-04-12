Markets
ACI

Consumer Sector Update for 04/12/2022: ACI, KMX, APRN, XLP, XLY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were edging higher premarket Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was advancing by 0.36% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up more than 1% recently.

Albertsons (ACI) reported fiscal Q4 adjusted net income of $0.75 per share, up from $0.60 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted net income per share of $0.64. Albertsons was recently slipping past 3%.

CarMax (KMX) was declining by more than 4% after it reported fiscal Q4 earnings of $0.98 per diluted share, down from $1.27 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $1.23.

Blue Apron (APRN) said Josh Friedman has been named chief product officer, effective April 18. Blue Apron was recently up more than 1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ACI KMX APRN XLP XLY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular