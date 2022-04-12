Consumer Sector Update for 04/12/2022: ACI, KMX, APRN, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were edging higher premarket Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was advancing by 0.36% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up more than 1% recently.

Albertsons (ACI) reported fiscal Q4 adjusted net income of $0.75 per share, up from $0.60 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted net income per share of $0.64. Albertsons was recently slipping past 3%.

CarMax (KMX) was declining by more than 4% after it reported fiscal Q4 earnings of $0.98 per diluted share, down from $1.27 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $1.23.

Blue Apron (APRN) said Josh Friedman has been named chief product officer, effective April 18. Blue Apron was recently up more than 1%.

