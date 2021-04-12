Consumer Sector Update for 04/12/2021: SIG,BABA,SJ

Consumer stocks were advancing in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.4% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 0.5%.

In company news, Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) rose 9% after the company reportedly said it doesn't expect a material impact from a record fine issued Saturday by China's State Administration for Market Regulation accusing the e-commerce giant of anti-competitive practices. The fine also was much less than the maximum 10% of domestic revenues allowed under Chinese law.

Signet Jewelers (SIG) climbed 6.8% after raising its Q1 and FY22 non-GAAP operating earnings and revenue forecasts citing "stronger-than-expected conversion and average ticket values."

Scienjoy Holding (SJ) slid 3.9% after the Chinese streaming television company said it was creating a broadcaster training academy through a new partnership with Fujian Chuanzheng Communications College and Hangzhou Liyumen Technology Development.

