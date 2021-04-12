Consumer Sector Update for 04/12/2021: SIG, BABA, UBER, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed before markets open on Monday. Shares of the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) lost 0.1%, while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was fractionally higher.

Signet Jewelers (SIG) was up over 3% after raising its Q1 and fiscal 2022 revenue and non-GAAP operating income guidance amid "stronger-than-expected conversion and average ticket values" over the first three months of the year. The company now expects Q1 revenue of $1.57 billion to $1.6 billion and non-GAAP operating income of $85 million to $100 million, compared with previous guidance of $1.42 billion to $1.46 billion in revenue and $40 million to $60 million in non-GAAP operating income.

Alibaba Group Holding's (BABA) US-listed shares rose over 6% it received a penalty issued by China's State Administration for Market Regulation over the weekend.

Uber (UBER) added more than 3% after posting record gross bookings for the month of March amid an increase in demand for services as vaccination rates increase across the US.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.