Consumer Sector Update for 04/12/2021: KTB,SIG,BABA,SJ

Consumer stocks continued their Monday advance this afternoon, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.3% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 0.6%.

In company news, Kontoor Brands (KTB) was 4.6% higher this afternoon after Piper Sandler raised its price target for the apparel company by $11 to $70 a share and reiterated its overweight stock rating.

Signet Jewelers (SIG) climbed 9% after raising its Q1 and FY22 non-GAAP operating earnings and revenue forecasts citing "stronger-than-expected conversion and average ticket values."

Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) rose 8.9% after the company reportedly said it doesn't expect a material impact from a record $2.75 billion fine issued Saturday by China's State Administration for Market Regulation accusing the e-commerce giant of anti-competitive practices. The fine also was much less than the maximum 10% of domestic revenues allowed under Chinese law.

On the losing side, Scienjoy Holding (SJ) slid almost 12% after the Chinese streaming television company said it was creating a broadcaster training academy through a new partnership with Fujian Chuanzheng Communications College and Hangzhou Liyumen Technology Development.

