News & Insights

Markets
F

Consumer Sector Update for 04/11/2024: F, DAL, KMX, PARA

April 11, 2024 — 03:36 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were mixed late Thursday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) fractionally lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) gaining 1%.

In corporate news, Ford (F) cut the price of its electric F-150 Lightning truck as it prepares to restart deliveries this month following a halt earlier in the year, according to media reports. Ford shares edged up 0.1%.

Delta Air Lines' (DAL) slightly better metrics in Q1 have driven better-than-expected Q2 earnings-per-share guidance, BofA Securities said in a note to clients on Thursday. The investment firm raised the airline's price objective to $55 from $53 and reiterated its buy rating. Delta shares spiked 3%.

CarMax (KMX) shares tumbled past 9% after the company's fiscal Q4 results trailed forecasts.

Paramount's (PARA) management and Skydance are holding meetings, and Skydance is expected to launch a due diligence process next week for a possible merger, CNBC reported. Separately, Paramount is considering the sale of VidCon, a live event franchise focusing on the creator economy, Adweek reported. Paramount shares jumped 8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

F
DAL
KMX
PARA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.