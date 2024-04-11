Consumer Sector Update for 04/11/2024: F, DAL, KMX, PARA

Consumer stocks were mixed late Thursday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) fractionally lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) gaining 1%.

In corporate news, Ford (F) cut the price of its electric F-150 Lightning truck as it prepares to restart deliveries this month following a halt earlier in the year, according to media reports. Ford shares edged up 0.1%.

Delta Air Lines' (DAL) slightly better metrics in Q1 have driven better-than-expected Q2 earnings-per-share guidance, BofA Securities said in a note to clients on Thursday. The investment firm raised the airline's price objective to $55 from $53 and reiterated its buy rating. Delta shares spiked 3%.

CarMax (KMX) shares tumbled past 9% after the company's fiscal Q4 results trailed forecasts.

Paramount's (PARA) management and Skydance are holding meetings, and Skydance is expected to launch a due diligence process next week for a possible merger, CNBC reported. Separately, Paramount is considering the sale of VidCon, a live event franchise focusing on the creator economy, Adweek reported. Paramount shares jumped 8%.

