Consumer Sector Update for 04/11/2023: MANU, ACI, WW, KMX

Consumer stocks were higher in late Tuesday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.3% while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up 0.1%.

In economic news, Redbook US same-store sales in the week ended April 8 rose 1.5% from a year ago after a 3.7% year-over-year rise in the previous week. Redbook said spring break and warmer weather supported seasonal apparel purchases.

In company news, Manchester United (MANU) will accept a third round of bids from prospective buyers at the end of April, sports industry news site Sportico reported. The soccer club's shares were up over 6%.

WW International (WW) jumped 59% after completing its acquisition of Weekend Health, doing business as Sequence, a subscription telehealth platform offering access to healthcare providers in chronic weight management. Goldman Sachs upgraded WW to buy from neutral and hiked its price target to $13 from $3.80.

CarMax (KMX) shares rose over 9% after it posted earnings that topped analysts' estimates.

Albertsons' (ACI) fiscal Q4 results surpassed Wall Street's expectations, buoyed by higher prices and increasing digital reach. However, the grocery store chain also warned that the economic backdrop will likely worsen this year. The company's shares were down 1.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.