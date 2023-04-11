Consumer Sector Update for 04/11/2023: KMX, KAL, WW, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were edging higher premarket Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.11% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently inactive%.

CarMax (KMX) was climbing past 5% after it reported fiscal Q4 earnings of $0.44 per diluted share, down from $0.98 per share a year ago but exceeding the $0.20 consensus from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Kalera (KAL) was down over 27% after saying it received a delisting notification from Nasdaq, informing it that the exchange would suspend trading of its common stock on April 17.

WW International (WW) was gaining over 36% in value after saying it has completed its acquisition of Weekend Health, doing business as Sequence, a subscription telehealth platform offering access to healthcare providers in chronic weight management.

