Consumer Sector Update for 04/11/2023: ACI, KMX, WW

Consumer stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.5% while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was rising 0.3%.

In economic news, Redbook US same-store sales rose by 1.5% from a year ago in the week ended April 8 after a 3.7% year-over-year rise in the previous week. Redbook said spring break and warmer weather supported seasonal apparel purchases.

In company news, Albertsons' (ACI) fiscal Q4 results surpassed Wall Street's expectations, buoyed by higher prices and increasing digital reach. However, the grocery store chain also warned that the economic backdrop will likely worsen this year. The company's shares were down 1.6%.

WW International (WW) was up over 53% after completing its acquisition of Weekend Health, doing business as Sequence, a subscription telehealth platform offering access to healthcare providers in chronic weight management. Goldman Sachs upgraded WW to buy from neutral and hiked its price target to $13 from $3.80.

CarMax (KMX) shares rose over 10% after it posted earnings that topped estimates by analysts.

