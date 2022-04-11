Consumer Sector Update for 04/11/2022: NIO, ENJY, LOW, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were slipping pre-bell Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.32% lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently down by more than 1%.

Nio (NIO) has halted its production lines due to China's restrictions to contain an increase in COVD-19 cases, according to media reports. Nio was down by more than 9% recently.

Enjoy Technology (ENJY) said it has appointed Cal Hoagland as interim chief financial officer, succeeding Fareed Khan. Enjoy Technology was down more than 2% after hours on Friday.

Lowe's (LOW) said it appointed Brandon Sink as chief financial officer, effective April 30, and reiterated its fiscal 2022 earnings guidance. For fiscal 2022, the company continues to expect earnings per share of $13.10 to $13.60 on sales of $97 billion to $99 billion. Lowe's was slightly lower recently.

