Consumer Sector Update for 04/11/2022: DASH,KBH,ADNT

Consumer stocks were ending broadly mixed in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) slipping 0.3% - giving back a small midday gain - while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was sinking 1.8%,

Adient (ADNT) added 1.3% after BNP Paribas Exane began coverage of the auto-parts company with a neutral stock rating and a $32 price target.

KB Home (KBH) rose 1.6% after the home builder authorized a new $300 million stock buyback program, replacing its prior authorization that had 331,400 shares remaining.

To the downside, DoorDash (DASH) was falling 2% after the delivery services company Monday introduced a discounted subscription program for college students, with the new DashPass for Students costing $4.99 per month, or half the price of a standard monthly DashPass membership.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.