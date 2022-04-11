Markets
DASH

Consumer Sector Update for 04/11/2022: DASH, KBH, ADNT

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) rising less than 0.1% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) were sinking 1.2%.

In company news, DoorDash (DASH) was falling 1.3% after the delivery services company Monday introduced a discounted subscription program for college students, with the new DashPass for Students costing $4.99 per month, or half the price of a standard monthly DashPass membership.

KB Home (KBH) rose 1.6% after the home builder authorized a new $300 million stock buyback program, replacing its prior authorization that had 331,400 shares remaining.

Adient (ADNT) added 2.7% after BNP Paribas Exane began coverage of the auto-parts company with a neutral stock rating and a $32 price target.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DASH KBH ADNT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular