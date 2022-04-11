Consumer Sector Update for 04/11/2022: DASH, KBH, ADNT

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) rising less than 0.1% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) were sinking 1.2%.

In company news, DoorDash (DASH) was falling 1.3% after the delivery services company Monday introduced a discounted subscription program for college students, with the new DashPass for Students costing $4.99 per month, or half the price of a standard monthly DashPass membership.

KB Home (KBH) rose 1.6% after the home builder authorized a new $300 million stock buyback program, replacing its prior authorization that had 331,400 shares remaining.

Adient (ADNT) added 2.7% after BNP Paribas Exane began coverage of the auto-parts company with a neutral stock rating and a $32 price target.

