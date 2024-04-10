News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 04/10/2024: PSMT, BABA, PG, XLP, XLY

April 10, 2024

Consumer stocks were declining pre-bell Wednesday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) 1.7% lower recently.

PriceSmart (PSMT) was more than 3% higher after it reported an increase in fiscal Q2 earnings and sales, and declared a one-time special dividend.

Alibaba (BABA) co-founder Jack Ma lauded the company's ongoing restructuring efforts in a memo to employees, a rare move after being away from the spotlight for the last few years, media reports said. Alibaba was up nearly 2% pre-bell.

Procter & Gamble (PG) raised its quarterly dividend to $1.0065 per share, payable on or after May 15 to shareholders on record as of April 19. Procter & Gamble was down 0.3% pre-bell.

