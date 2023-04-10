Consumer Sector Update for 04/10/2023: TUP, LVO, MDLZ

Consumer stocks were mixed Monday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.1%.

In company news, Tupperware Brands (TUP) was plunging more than 47% after saying there's "substantial doubt" about its ability to continue as a going concern amid a cash squeeze and that it is working with financial advisors to help improve its capital structure.

LiveOne (LVO) jumped more than 26% after it said that PodcastOne shares are expected to open at between $8 and $12 per share following the planned spin-out of the podcast platform as a separate public company.

Mondelez International (MDLZ) said it has entered into a revolving credit agreement for a senior unsecured credit facility of up to $2 billion from several lenders. The company's shares were declining almost 1%.

