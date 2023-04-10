Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 04/10/2023: IGT, GOEV, AMZN, XLP, XLY

April 10, 2023 — 09:11 am EDT

Consumer stocks were declining premarket Monday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) marginally lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.5%.

International Game Technology (IGT) was rising past 2% after saying it signed a three-year contract extension to continue providing its sports betting technology to the Rhode Island Lottery.

Canoo (GOEV) was up more than 3% after saying it executed a 10-year lease agreement for the leaseback of about 500,000 square feet of the vehicle manufacturing facility in Oklahoma City.

Amazon's (AMZN) Whole Foods Market plans to shift from outsourcing most of its food production to building commercial kitchens with a focus on making meals for its food bars and refrigerated cases, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. Amazon stock was slightly lower recently.

