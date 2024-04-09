News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 04/09/2024: TLRY, TSLA, WW

April 09, 2024 — 01:35 pm EDT

Consumer stocks were advancing Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) fractionally higher.

Redbook US same-store sales jumped 5.4% from a year earlier in the week ended April 6, following a 5.2% gain in the previous week, due to mild weather and upcoming prom events.

In company news, Tilray Brands (TLRY) shares tumbled almost 19% after the cannabis distributor reported weaker-than-expected revenue for fiscal Q3 and tempered earnings expectations for the full year.

Some WW International (WW) creditors are preparing to enter into a cooperation deal to act together in case the Weight Watchers parent wants to hold negotiations, Bloomberg reported. WW shares jumped 6.3%.

Tesla (TSLA) on Monday settled a liability lawsuit filed by the family of an Apple (AAPL) engineer who died in a crash while using his Tesla vehicle's Autopilot feature, media reports said. Tesla shares gained 1.4%.

