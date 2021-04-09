Consumer Sector Update for 04/09/2021: FUBO,GTIM,WDFC

Markets
Consumer stocks were mixed in Friday afternoon trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF dropping 0.7% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 0.6%.

In company news, FuboTV (FUBO) climbed 12.6% after saying it purchased exclusive live streaming rights to the Qatar World Cup 2022 Qualifying matches of the South American Football Confederation.

Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) climbed nearly 13% after saying same-restaurant sales for its Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard grew 22.9% over year-ago levels during its fiscal Q2 ended March 30.

WD-40 (WDFC) fell over 14% after the company reported a $1.24 per-share profit for its fiscal Q2 ended, up from $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected EPS of $1.32.

