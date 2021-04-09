Markets
FUBO

Consumer Sector Update for 04/09/2021: FUBO, GTIM, WDFC, XLY, XLP

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were down before markets open on Friday. The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) lost 0.2%, while the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was trading 0.1% lower.

FuboTV (FUBO) rose more than 7% after announcing it purchased the exclusive live streaming rights to the Qatar World Cup 2022 Qualifying matches of the South American Football Confederation.

Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) was up 5.5% after reporting that same-restaurant sales for its Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard brand rose 22.9% year over year in fiscal Q2 ended March 30.

Meanwhile, WD-40 (WDFC), a manufacturer of household products, retreated over 7% after reporting fiscal Q2 EPS of $1.24, up from $1.04 a year ago. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected EPS of $1.32.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FUBO GTIM WDFC XLY XLP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular