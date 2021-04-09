Consumer Sector Update for 04/09/2021: FUBO, GTIM, WDFC, XLY, XLP

Consumer stocks were down before markets open on Friday. The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) lost 0.2%, while the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was trading 0.1% lower.

FuboTV (FUBO) rose more than 7% after announcing it purchased the exclusive live streaming rights to the Qatar World Cup 2022 Qualifying matches of the South American Football Confederation.

Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) was up 5.5% after reporting that same-restaurant sales for its Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard brand rose 22.9% year over year in fiscal Q2 ended March 30.

Meanwhile, WD-40 (WDFC), a manufacturer of household products, retreated over 7% after reporting fiscal Q2 EPS of $1.24, up from $1.04 a year ago. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected EPS of $1.32.

