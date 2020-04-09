Consumer Sector Update for 04/09/2020: YELP,MWK,AMZN,NLS,JW-A,JW-B

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.1%

MCD +3.5%

DIS +2.8%

CVS +1.1%

KO +3.1%

Consumer stocks were ending mostly higher, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 1.4% Thursday afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was posting a 1.6% gain.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) Yelp (YELP) dropped almost 10% after Thursday announcing a series of "painful but necessary" cost-reduction measures, saying it will cut 1,000 jobs and furlough another 1,000 employees amid steep declines in customer interest in its online business reviews since March 10 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It estimated the job actions could result in between $8 million to $10 million in charges against its future earnings.

In other sector news:

(+) Nautilus Group (NLS) raced nearly 58% higher after the exercise equipment manufacturer late Wednesday said it was expecting to report around $94 million in Q1 net sales, up 11% increase over the year-ago period and muscling out the Capital IQ consensus looking for $75 million in sales.

(+) Mohawk Group Holdings (MWK) climbed almost 11% after Thursday reported preliminary Q1 revenue in a range of $25 million to $26 million, saying "stronger demand" from Amazon.com (AMZN) customers contributed to a year-over-year increase of up to 46% in sales. Analysts, on average, have been expecting $23.4 million in revenue for the three months ended March 31.

(-) John Wiley & Sons (JW-A,JW-B) fell 8.4% after the educational publisher Thursday said it was lowering its 2020 financial outlook and suspending its stock buyback program due to the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on its business. The company is now projecting non-GAAP net income in a range of $2.15 to $2.30 per share on between $1.81 billion to $1.83 billion in revenue, down from its prior forecast looking for an adjusted profit of $2.45 to $2.55 per share on $1.86 billion to $1.89 billion in revenue.

