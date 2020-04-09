Consumer Sector Update for 04/09/2020: NLS, BIG, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: -0.30%

MCD: +1.10%

DIS: +5.29%

CVS: +0.91%

KO: +1.05%

Top consumer stocks were mixed in Thursday's pre-market trading.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Nautilus Group (NLS), which was surging by over 45% after the exercise equipment manufacturer said it was expecting to report around $94 million in Q1 net sales, representing an 11% increase over the same quarter in 2019 and muscling out the Capital IQ consensus looking for $75 million in sales.

(+) Big Lots (BIG) was gaining more than 22% in value amid sale-and-leaseback deals with Oak Street Real Estate Capital for its distribution centers in Columbus, Ohio, Durant, Okla., Montgomery, Ala., and Tremont, Pa. for gross proceeds of $725 million.

(+) Walt Disney (DIS) was advancing more than 5% after saying its Disney+ streaming service marked a significant milestone with 50 million paid subscribers globally five months after its US launch.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.