Markets
MWK

Consumer Sector Update for 04/09/2020: MWK,AMZN,NLS,JW-A,JW-B

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.30%

MCD +3.57%

DIS +5.00%

CVS +2.94%

KO +3.53%

Consumer stocks were mostly higher, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 2.3% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was posting a 3% gain.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Mohawk Group Holdings (MWK) climbed almost 28% after Thursday reported preliminary Q1 revenue in a range of $25 million to $26 million, saying "stronger demand" from Amazon.com (AMZN) customers contributed to a year-over-year increase of up to 46% in sales. Analysts, on average, have been expecting $23.4 million in revenue for the three months ended March 31.

In other sector news:

(+) Nautilus Group (NLS) raced 63% higher after the exercise equipment manufacturer late Wednesday said it was expecting to report around $94 million in Q1 net sales, up 11% increase over the year-ago period and muscling out the Capital IQ consensus looking for $75 million in sales.

(-) John Wiley & Sons (JW-A,JW-B) fell 9% after the educational publisher Thursday said it was lowering its FY20 financial outlook and suspending its stock buyback program due to the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on its business. The company is now projecting non-GAAP net income in a range of $2.15 to $2.30 per share on between $1.81 billion to $1.83 billion in revenue, down from its prior forecast looking for an adjusted profit of $2.45 to $2.55 per share on $1.86 billion to $1.89 billion in revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MWK AMZN NLS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular