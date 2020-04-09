Consumer Sector Update for 04/09/2020: MWK,AMZN,NLS,JW-A,JW-B

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.30%

MCD +3.57%

DIS +5.00%

CVS +2.94%

KO +3.53%

Consumer stocks were mostly higher, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 2.3% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was posting a 3% gain.

(+) Mohawk Group Holdings (MWK) climbed almost 28% after Thursday reported preliminary Q1 revenue in a range of $25 million to $26 million, saying "stronger demand" from Amazon.com (AMZN) customers contributed to a year-over-year increase of up to 46% in sales. Analysts, on average, have been expecting $23.4 million in revenue for the three months ended March 31.

(+) Nautilus Group (NLS) raced 63% higher after the exercise equipment manufacturer late Wednesday said it was expecting to report around $94 million in Q1 net sales, up 11% increase over the year-ago period and muscling out the Capital IQ consensus looking for $75 million in sales.

(-) John Wiley & Sons (JW-A,JW-B) fell 9% after the educational publisher Thursday said it was lowering its FY20 financial outlook and suspending its stock buyback program due to the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on its business. The company is now projecting non-GAAP net income in a range of $2.15 to $2.30 per share on between $1.81 billion to $1.83 billion in revenue, down from its prior forecast looking for an adjusted profit of $2.45 to $2.55 per share on $1.86 billion to $1.89 billion in revenue.

