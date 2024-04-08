Consumer Sector Update for 04/08/2024: TSLA, WMT, SAVE, IBTA

Consumer stocks were rising Monday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) climbing 1%.

In corporate news, Tesla (TSLA) shares jumped 5.3% after Chief Executive Elon Musk said on X that the company will unveil a "Robotaxi" on Aug. 8.

Spirit Airlines (SAVE) said Monday it reached an agreement with Airbus to defer delivery of all the airplanes it has ordered to between 2030 to 2031 from the originally planned timeframe of Q2 2025 through 2026. Spirit also said it plans to furlough about 260 pilots, effective Sept. 1. Spirit shares spiked 4.9%.

Walmart-backed (WMT) Ibotta said Monday it is selling 2.5 million class A shares in a US initial public offering, while some shareholders are offering about 3.1 million shares. The expected IPO price is between $76 and $84 per share. Walmart's shares added 0.2%.

