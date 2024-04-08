News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 04/08/2024: KMB, BABA, VITL, XLP, XLY

April 08, 2024 — 09:14 am EDT

Consumer stocks were steady pre-bell Monday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was off 0.8% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently inactive.

Kimberly-Clark (KMB) was 0.3% higher after Australia-based Ansell said it will acquire the company's personal protective equipment business for $640 million.

Alibaba Group's (BABA) Alibaba Cloud unit said it has launched a new pricing strategy, effective immediately, for international customers, which includes price cuts of up to 59% on core public cloud products using its data centers outside the Chinese mainland. Alibaba Group was up 0.4% pre-bell.

Vital Farms (VITL) said late Friday that it signed an agreement with Chief Operating Officer Jason Dale under which Dale will move into a non-employee advisory position. Vital Farms was over 1% higher in recent premarket activity.

