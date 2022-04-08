Consumer Sector Update for 04/08/2022: XLP, XLY, DBI, STG, KDP

Consumer stocks were narrowly mixed premarket Friday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) gained 0.1% while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was down 0.03%.

Designer Brands (DBI) shares were gaining about 2.2% after the company reinstated its quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share and raised its fiscal 2022 earnings outlook to $1.80 to $1.90 per share from the previous range of $1.75 to $1.85. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expect normalized EPS of $1.82.

Sunlands Technology Group (STG) shares were marginally higher after it swung to a profit in Q4 from a net loss a year earlier, despite new student enrollment falling 22.7% year over year.

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) on Thursday priced a public offering of $1 billion of 3.95% senior notes due 2029, $850 million of 4.05% senior notes due 2032, and $1.15 billion of 4.50% senior notes due 2052, for estimated net proceeds of about $2.96 billion. Shares of the beverage company were marginally lower in premarket activity.

